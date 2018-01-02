2 Foreign Tourists Jump Off Train, 1 Dead In Rajasthan

Highlights 54-year-old Dutch and friend from Britain jumped off Delhi-bound train They had to catch train to Agra but boarded Jan Shatabdi Express The tourists had come to Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan

A 54-year-old Dutch tourist, who along with his British friend was in India to celebrate New Year, died after he jumped off a moving train in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, realising they had boarded a wrong train, police said. His friend has also sustained minor injuries.Erik Johannes from the Netherlands and his friend from Britain Fabin were to go to Agra to see the iconic Taj Mahal after celebrating New Year in Sawai Madhopur, about 150 kms from the state capital Jaipur. They took tickets for Agra but mistakenly boarded a wrong train and while talking to passengers the two realised that they were heading in a wrong direction. The two reportedly got panicked and jumped off New Delhi-bound Jan Shatabdi Express which had started moving, a senior official said."The incident took place this morning at the main railway station in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district when Johannes and his friend boarded a wrong train that was headed to Delhi instead of Agra on the opposite direction," local police official Giga Ram said. The British man sustained minor injuries, he added.A case has been registered in the incident and the Netherlands Embassy in Delhi has also been informed about the death, police said."We have kept the body in a local mortuary for his family members to arrive in this country," the official said.