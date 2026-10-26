2 Dead, 3 Injured After Attackers In Scorpio Open Fire In Punjab's Moga

Two people died, and three were injured after attackers in an SUV opened fire on a group outside a shop in Punjab's Moga.

The incident took place in the Angadpura neighbourhood of Moga. The victims had been sitting outside a shop when a black Scorpio pulled up and the occupants of the vehicle fired on them.

Bullets injured four men, while bullet splinters reportedly hit another.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Preliminary information suggests an old enmity may have led to the attack.

Those who died were identified as Gagan Jindal, 30, and Sahil Jindal, 40.

Moga police chief Sartaj Singh Chahal said a police team arrived at the scene after receiving information about the shooting.

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu attacked the Bhagwant Mann government over the crime.

"Bhagwant Mann ji, how many more shooting incidents will it take before your government wakes up to the reality on the ground? Criminals appear increasingly emboldened, while ordinary citizens are left questioning their safety. You promised a Rangla Punjab, but today people are worried about their lives and the lawlessness around them. Is anyone afraid of the law in Punjab anymore? Who is accountable for this failure?" he wrote on X.

On Saturday, a man was killed, and his severed hand was left in a plastic bag at a grocery store in Punjab's Ludhiana that morning.

Around five to six men barged into a house near Redu Sahib gurdwara and attacked Shakti Singh with swords and other sharp-edged weapons, officials said, adding that they also assaulted the house owner when he tried to intervene.

On Friday night, a 27-year-old man was shot dead outside his home in Amritsar after a dispute over moving a parked scooter.