2 Brothers Stabbed To Death By 6 Men After Fight At UP Wedding

All the six accused have been arrested after a brief encounter, they said. (Representational)

Two siblings were stabbed to death allegedly by six people in a marriage procession following a dispute in the Khetasarai area of Jaunpur district, police said on Wednesday.

All the six accused have been arrested after a brief encounter, they said.

Shahganj Circle Officer (CO) Shubham Todi said that on Tuesday around 11 pm, when a wedding procession arrived in Khetasarai town, some guests came near a shot run by Ajay Prajapati (23) and his brother Ankit (20) to drink alcohol.

The two brothers got into an altercation with the wedding guests which led to the stabbing, the police officer said.

The siblings were taken to Sadar Hospital where they died during treatment. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Todi said a case was registered in the matter and all six were arrested within five hours. Of those arrested, Mukesh Bind, Nishu Bind and Satish Bind received bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter and have been admitted to a hospital, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)