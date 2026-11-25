Two accused in the Assam triple murder case, identified as Raju Das and Amir Das, sustained injuries in a police encounter near Balijan Tea Estate in Dibrugarh district on Wednesday morning.

According to preliminary information, the accused allegedly tried to escape from a police vehicle while being transported by the investigating team. Police opened fire when the duo attempted to flee, leaving both with bullet injuries. Two police personnel were also injured in the incident.

The two accused and the injured policemen have been taken to Duliajan Oil Hospital for treatment, and their medical condition is not immediately known.

Raju and Amir are accused of killing three members of a family at their residence in Kamalabari area of Assam's Duliajan.

The victims were identified as retired Oil India Limited employee Chandrakanta Bhuyan, his wife Eliza Bhuyan and their daughter Niharika Bhuyan. Their bodies were recovered from the house after neighbours raised an alarm when the family members failed to respond on November 16.

Raju and Amir were arrested a day later from Simaluguri Railway Station in Assam's Sivasagar district. The two were intercepted while travelling on the Avadh Assam Express. Investigators suspected that the accused were attempting to reach Guwahati before fleeing to Bengaluru.

During the investigation, police found that Raju had allegedly lost around Rs 4 lakh in online gaming and betting and was facing financial difficulties. He had reportedly borrowed money from his father. Investigators suspected that the robbery was planned to recover the money.

Raju had worked as a caretaker for the Bhuyan family for several years and was familiar with their residence and daily routine. Police said that the three family members were attacked with a hammer and an iron rod before cash, gold ornaments and other valuables were taken from the house.

Police subsequently recovered several items suspected to have been stolen from the residence, including gold and silver ornaments, cash and mobile phones.

As part of the investigation, the accused were also taken to the crime scene for reconstruction in the presence of a magistrate and senior police officials. Dummy bodies were used during the exercise to recreate the sequence of events.

Investigators also searched a hotel in Assam's Tinsukia district while looking for a woman suspected of assisting the accused after the murders. Police were examining her alleged role in helping the duo evade arrest.

Raju had earlier been arrested in a kidnapping case in 2020 and had spent around three months in jail before securing bail.