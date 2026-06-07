1965-Built Monastery Destroyed In Sikkim Fire, Religious Artefacts Damaged

A decades-old monastery in North Sikkim and two adjacent houses were completely destroyed after a major fire broke out at Thangu Sertok Gumpa in Thangu under Lachen, causing extensive property damage.

According to Lachen Pipon Cho Bandu Lachenpa, the blaze spread rapidly through the structure, leaving no opportunity to salvage any sacred objects, religious artefacts, scriptures or other belongings kept inside the premises. Two residential houses located next to the monastery were also gutted in the fire.

The fire broke out at around 11 pm on June 5, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit. The blaze, which erupted around midnight on Friday, quickly spread and engulfed the monastery before extending to nearby houses.

Built around 1965, Thangu Sertok Gumpa held immense religious, cultural and spiritual significance for the people of the region. For decades, it served as an important centre of worship and community gatherings for residents of Thangu and surrounding areas.

Despite efforts to contain the flames, the fire reduced the monastery to ashes. The destruction of the sacred site has deeply saddened the local community, many of whom regard it as a vital part of their religious and cultural heritage.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. However, the fire resulted in property losses and the complete destruction of irreplaceable religious artefacts and historical possessions housed within the monastery.

The blaze was eventually brought under control by locals, as fire tenders failed to reach the spot due to inaccessibility.