Couple, Newborn Killed In House Fire In UP's Hardoi

The incident occurred at Katarpur village in Hardoi. (Representational image)

A couple and their newborn daughter were killed after a fire broke out in their house following an electrical short circuit, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Katarpur village early Wednesday, they said.

Vimlesh (25), his wife Pushpa (22) and their one-month-old daughter were in the house when the fire broke out, police said.

Some villagers rushed to their rescue and managed to pull out the couple, who had sustained severe burn injuries, but the infant could not be saved and her charred body was retrieved later, they said.

The couple was taken to Lucknow for treatment but succumbed to injuries on Wednesday evening, police said.