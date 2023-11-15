18 Women Workers Hospitalised After Gas Leak at Haryana Meat Factory

Women were admitted to hospital and were discharged later, police said (Representational)

Eighteen women workers of a meat factory here were hospitalised after they complained of difficulty in breathing and started vomiting following a gas leak on the premises, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday evening when the workers were packing meat in the factory in Mandi Khera, they said.

Following the gas leak, the workers started vomiting and were having trouble breathing. Some of them also fell unconscious, according to police.

The women were admitted to the civil hospital and were discharged after some time, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)