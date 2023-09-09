170 Guests On List Of G20 Special Dinner To Be Hosted By President Murmu

A total of 170 guests are on the list of special invitees of the G20 dinner hosted by President Murmu

A total of 170 guests are on the list of special invitees of the G20 dinner hosted by President Draupadi Murmu in the national capital.

Apart from foriegn leaders and heads of delegates, Chief ministers of all the states, cabinet and state ministers, secretaries in the Central government, and other distinguished guests have been invited to the gala dinner that will be held at the multi-function hall of the Bharat Mandapam on Saturday (September 9).

The event's host, President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will join the dinner party.

However, leaders from other political parties have not been invited.

The list of cabinet ministers who are going to attend the event include, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, S Jaishankar, Arjun Munda, Smriti Irani, and Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Pralhad Joshi.

Union ministers who have been invited to dinner include Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Virendra Kumar, Giriraj Singh, Jyotiraditya Nath Sindhiya, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kiran Rijiju, Rajkumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupendra Yadav, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Purushotam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy, and Anurag Thakur.

Minister of state who are invited for the dinner are Rao Indrajeet Singh, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shripad Yasho Naik, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Prahlad Singh Patel, Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, Vijay Kumar Singh, Krishna Pal Gurjar, Rao Sahab Patil, Ramdas Athavale ,Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti, Sanjiv Kumar Baliyan, Nityanand Rai, Pankaj Chaudhari, Anupriya Patel SP Singh Baghel, Rajiv Chandrashekhar, Shobha karandalaje, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Darshana Jardosh, V. Muraleedharan, Meenakshi Lekhi, Som Prakash, Renuka Singh, Rameswar Teli, Kailash Chaudhary, Annpurna Devi, A Narayan Swami, Kaushal Kishor, Ajay Bhatt, BL Verma, Ajay Kumar Mishra, Debu Singh Chauhan, Bhagwat Khuba, Kapil Moreshwar Patil ,Pratima Bhaumik, Subhash Sarkar, Bhagwat Krishna Rao Karad ,Rajkumar Ranjan Singh ,Bhartiya Pravin Pawar, Visheshwar Tudu, Sukant Thakur, Mahendra Bhai, John Barla, Dr Ilmurugan, Nisith Pramanik.

CAG of India Girish Chandra Murmu, Lok Sabha Speaker, OM Birla, NSA Ajit Doval, Delhi LG VK Saxena, G20 Sharepa Amitabh Kant, and other important officials and distinguished guests will join the dinner.

Former Prime Ministers Dr. Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have also been invited to the special occasion. However, Deve Gowda on Friday informed that he won't be able to attend the G20 dinner hosted by President Murmu due to health reasons.

The names of chief ministers who have been invited for the dinner include Chief Minister Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Puducherry CM Rangaswami, Punjab CM Bhagwan Singh Mann, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Sikkim CM PS Golai, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Tripura CM Manik Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)