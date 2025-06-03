16 Opposition Parties Urge PM Modi For Special Session Of Parliament

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sixteen opposition parties unitedly demand a special Parliament session for discussions on national security and foreign policy post-Operation Sindoor. A joint letter to PM Modi emphasises the need for transparency and collective accountability in democracy.

In a rare show of unity, 16 opposition parties have come together to demand a special session of Parliament, citing the need for a free and fair discussion on national security issues and foreign policy developments after Operation Sindoor. A joint letter has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the opposition's collective voice and sense of urgency.

Call For Unity And Accountability

Addressing the media, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien highlighted that the initiative was not taken merely at the parliamentary party level but was a consensus among the heads of 16 political parties. These include the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (J&K NC), CPI(M), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), CPI, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Kerala Congress, MDMK, and CPI(ML).

"A free and fair discussion in Parliament is the foundation of a vibrant democracy," said O'Brien. "The government is responsible to Parliament, and Parliament is responsible to the people."

He also noted that while the DMK could not attend due to the 100th birth anniversary of the late M Karunanidhi in Tamil Nadu, the party remains fully committed to the initiative. Additionally, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to write separately to the Prime Minister supporting the demand.

Ceasefire And Security Concerns Prompt Action

Congress MP Deepender Hooda explained that the opposition's call for a special session was intensified after the recent ceasefire announcement by the United States in a conflict region. "We want to thank our armed forces in Parliament and discuss what measures are being taken to isolate Pakistan and how we plan to move forward," he said.

No Politics, Only Nation First

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, echoed the sentiment of unity, stating, "We can only go to our Prime Minister. We believe that when the country was facing a threat, we stood together. We hope the PM listens to us and the government doesn't politicise this."

A National Moment, Not A Political One

Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) added historical perspective: "During Operation Sindoor, the entire nation spoke in one voice. But since then, we've heard multiple statements from the president of another country, which demand a united response from India. This is not about government or opposition - it's about sending a message on behalf of 140 crore Indians."

With more MPs expected to sign on from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the move signals a growing demand for the government to facilitate transparent and inclusive discussions in Parliament. The opposition has made it clear: in times of national concern, political divides must give way to collective resolve and democratic accountability.