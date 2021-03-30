15-Year-Old Sets Herself On Fire After Alleged Harassment In UP: Police

Action will be taken after complaint by the girl's family, the police said. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl set herself on fire at a village in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh this morning after she was allegedly harassed by a boy, the police said.

The girl has been rushed to Kanpur for treatment as she received severe burn injuries, they said.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Singh said the girl's family beat up the 16-year-old accused boy on Monday for alleged harassment. However, her family did not file a complaint against the accused, the police said.

The family alleged that the boy often used to harass the girl and had done the same on Monday. The police had let the accused go after warning him.

Disturbed by repeated harassments, the girl poured kerosene on herself around 8 am today and set herself on fire, according to her family.

Before rushing her to Kanpur for further treatment, the girl's statement was recorded in front of a magistrate, the Superintendent of Police said, adding that further action will be taken on the basis of the complaint of the girl's family.