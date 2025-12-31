120 Checkpoints, Big Fines: Hyderabad's Crackdown For New Year's Eve

The Hyderabad city police have announced a massive security blanket and stringent regulations for New Year's Eve celebrations to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.

Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar, IPS, issued a stern warning that any violation of guidelines would be met with "uncompromising legal action".

The Commissioner chaired a high-level video conference from the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills on Wednesday, briefing field-level officers on the operational blueprint for the night.

All New Year events and celebrations within the city limits must conclude by 1.00 am. Organisers have been cautioned against exceeding the time limit or violating noise pollution norms.

Sajjanar emphasised a "zero tolerance" policy toward the illegal sale of alcohol. "Backdoor" sales at wine shops and open bars after permitted hours are strictly prohibited, with violators facing immediate prosecution.

In a proactive move, the traffic police will launch 'Drunk and Drive' checks starting as early as 7 pm on Wednesday.

Special teams will be stationed at 120 strategic locations across the city. Those caught driving under the influence face heavy fines, up to Rs 10,000, imprisonment, seizure of vehicles, and permanent cancellation of driving licenses. This special drive is slated to continue through the first week of January.

Sajjanar also warned cab and auto-rickshaw drivers against exploiting the holiday rush. Drivers refusing rides or demanding excessive fares will be booked under Section 178(3)(b) of the Motor Vehicle Act. Citizens facing issues can report complaints via WhatsApp to 94906 16555.

To manage the heavy influx of crowds, several key traffic restrictions are in place from 11.00 pm to 2.00 am. All flyovers in the city will be closed, except for the Begumpet and Tolichowki flyovers.

In the Hussain Sagar area, traffic will not be permitted on NTR Marg, PVNR Marg (Necklace Road), and Tank Bund. The PVNR Expressway will remain open only for passengers with valid flight tickets.

Sajjanar urged the youth to avoid "rash driving" and "triple riding," encouraging them to welcome the New Year safely with their families.

"Real celebration lies in supporting those who need us most," said Sajjanar, calling upon police officers to visit orphanages, old age homes, and hospitals to share the joy of the New Year with the residents.