2 B.Tech Students Arrested For Stealing 60 Laptops At Hyderabad University

Two second-year B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) students of the University of Hyderabad (HCU) were among three people arrested for stealing 60 laptops from the CRRao AIMSCS facility on the university campus.

Police informed all the stolen laptops have been recovered.

A case was registered on February 9 under Sections 331(4) and 305(a) of the BNS after laptops went missing from the premises. Special investigation teams were formed right away to work on the complaint.

Police analysed CCTV footage, checked technical clues, and carried out field verification. This led to the quick identification of the suspects. On February 15, three persons were arrested from Nextzen Parkview Men's Hostel in Hyderabad.

Who Are The Accused?

Two of the accused are 19-year-old B.Tech second-year CSE students of HCU. The third accused is a 30-year-old resident of Hyderabad's Kukatpally.

During the probe, police found they had prior knowledge of the campus layout and security. They used late-night hours to enter the premises unlawfully and remove 60 laptops with the plan to sell them for wrongful gain.

Police recovered all 60 laptops, ensuring 100% recovery. They also seized three mobile phones and two cars used in the offence.

The accused were produced before the Court and remanded to judicial custody. Police said the laptops will be handed over to the concerned authorities after completion of due legal formalities.