ABVP Wins Big At Hyderabad Central University Elections

The student union elections at Hyderabad Central University witnessed ABVP, the student wing of RSS, winning by a large margin.

The election for the key office bearer position was held on Friday. 169 candidates contested for the key positions (8 for President, 5 for VP, 6 for General Secretary, 5 for Jt Secretary, 4 for Cultural Secretary, 4 for Sports Secretary).

Candidates from SFI, ABVP, NSUI, DSU, ASA, SLVD, MSF, AISA, PDSU, BRSV, AIOBCSA, BSF, TSF, and several independent candidates were in the poll fray.

While Siva Palepu of ABVP-SLVD won the President HCU Students Election 2025, Debendra secured the Vice-President's post. Shruti Priya of ABVP-SLVD was elected as General Secretary, Saurabh Shukla as Joint Secretary, Venus as Cultural Secretary, and Jawala as Sports Secretary.

Amit Malviya, a senior leader of the BJP, shared his joy on social media as ABVP won the prestigious student election at the central university, which had once been in political storm over the Research scholar Rohit Vemula's suicide. Allegations were levelled against the BJP leaders for forcing Rohit to commit suicide, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also joined the protest back then.

Union Minister of State (Home) Bandi Sanjay all posted on X with ' Gen Z of UoH is with ABVP.'

The ABVP's clean sweep at Hyderabad University, which had been a left bastion, is seen as a strong support among students from the saffron student wing.