"Development At Cost Of Biodiversity Is Destruction": Dia Mirza Backs Hyderabad Students

Actor Dia Mirza has come out in support of the students protesting against the redevelopment of 400 acres of land adjacent to the Hyderabad Central University. Calling for a sustainable future, she has given a call to save the forest in Gachibowli.

Development at the cost of biodiversity is destruction, said Ms Mirza, who is from Hyderabad.

"Students are raising their voices for a future where nature thrives. Forests, not IT parks, offer young people a chance at a sustainable tomorrow. 'Development' at the cost of biodiversity is DESTRUCTION. Save Kancha Forest in Gachibowli, Hyderabad," her post read.

The Telangana government plans to set up an IT park on the land and has asserted it has nothing to do with the university. Raising environmental concerns, the students claimed the construction plan threatened the forest's flora and fauna.

The students, who have been protesting the auction of the land, have announced an indefinite boycott of classes until their demands are met.

The situation escalated on Sunday when bulldozers arrived to flatten the land. A confrontation ensued and the students were thrashed by the police, who accused them of obstructing government officials from doing their work.

A political row erupted with the BRS and BJP targeting the Congress government over their manhandling of the students.