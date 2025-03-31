Tension At Hyderabad University As Students Protest Bulldozers On Land Next To Campus

Tension erupted at the University of Hyderabad yesterday after the police clashed with students protesting against the Telangana government's plan to redevelop 400 acres of land next to their campus. This has led to a political row with the opposition BRS accusing the police of dragging the protesting students by their hair and thrashing them.

Several students, who alleged bulldozers and earthmovers were brought as part of the redevelopment plan, were detained but they were released later.

The state government, which plans to set up an IT park on the land bordering the varsity campus, reportedly issued a proposal to auction the land. Raising environmental concerns, a section of the students opposed the move and staged demonstrations.

The government claimed its goal was to promote investment in the state and that the land had nothing to do with the university. The students said they rushed to the site after noticing bulldozers arriving there - they climbed atop the heavy demolition machines while raising "go back" slogans. A group of marching students were also seen raising "police raj murdabad" slogans.

Multiple videos showed the police clashing with the students and dragging them into police vans.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, said dozens of bulldozers were brought to flatten the land under police protection and the students who opposed were beaten with batons and dragged by their hair.

"Girls were crying that their clothes were torn, but they ignored them and took them to the police station. About 200 people were arrested. On Sunday, when the police officers started work to level 400 acres of land belonging to the university, they showed such harshness on the students who tried to stop them," the opposition party said.

Targeting Congress and Rahul Gandhi, it said, "This is a market of betrayal and not mohabbat ki dukaan (shop of love)". The phrase is a reference to Mr Gandhi's iconic dialogue that he had used as part of his campaign against the BJP in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections last year.

"The Congress' "Mohabbat ki Dukaan" has now reached the Hyderabad Central University. Rahul Gandhi goes around holding a constitution in hand and preaching while his government is doing exactly the opposite," the BRS added.

The police, however, said only 53 students were taken into preventive custody for obstructing government officials from doing their work. An official alleged some of them even assaulted the police. Police cases will be filed against them, he said.

Condemning the police action, the university's students' union claimed they had only staged a peaceful rally in the area. The students have a democratic right to protest, they said, accusing the police of forceful detentions and "manhandling" the students.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier denied the students' claims and alleged they were being instigated. He had said the land falls under the city's IT hub and has no connection to the university. A university official too said the land's ownership has been with the government since 1974.