'Stop All Activity': Supreme Court To Telangana On Tree-Felling Row Near Hyderabad University Campus

The Supreme Court today ordered the Telangana government not to allow any activity - except to protect trees - on a land parcel adjoining the University of Hyderabad amid protests by students.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih said an interim report submitted by the Telangana High Court showed an "alarming picture" of deforestation.

The report indicated a large number of trees have been felled on the land parcel next to the university.

The Supreme Court ordered the Telangana chief secretary to answer why there was a "compelling urgency" for the state to start developmental activities, including felling trees.

The bench told the chief secretary to respond whether the Telangana government took an environmental impact assessment certificate before carrying out such activities.

It posted the matter for hearing on April 16.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court directed the Telangana High Court's registrar (judicial) to visit the site immediately.

The ruling Congress government in Telangana plans to develop information technology infrastructure on 400 acres. However, University of Hyderabad students came out in large numbers in protest. The opposition BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have also opposed the state government's plan.