11 Killed As SUV, Truck Collide In Chhattisgarh's Balod

Police said 10 people died on the spot and a child succumbed to injuries later.

Eleven persons, including five women and two children, were killed when a SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, police said today.

The victims, residents of Soram-Bhatgaon village in Dhamtari district, were on their way to a wedding, police said, adding that the accident took place near Jagtara village under Purur police station area on National Highway-30 on Wednesday night.

The victims were going to attend a wedding in Markatola village of Kanker district when their vehicle collided head on with the truck, said Arun Kumar Sahu, Station House Officer of Purur police station.

While ten occupants of the SUV died on the spot, a child succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital, he said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said, adding that efforts are on to trace the truck driver who fled the scene leaving behind his vehicle. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed grief over the incident.

