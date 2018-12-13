11 Fugitive Criminals Extradited To India In Last 3 Years: Government

India has signed extradition treaties with 50 countries and entered into extradition arrangements with 10 more countries, he said.

All India | | Updated: December 13, 2018 15:33 IST
Christian Michell, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland helicopter deal, was extradited from UAE.


New Delhi: 

Eleven fugitive criminals including Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland helicopter deal, have been brought back to India in the past three years, the government said Wednesday.

In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said the government has been making every effort to bring back fugitive criminals who have fled after committing crime.

"In the last three years, 11 fugitive criminals from various foreign countries, including the recent extradition of Christian Michel from UAE, were successfully brought back to India," he said.

As of now, India has signed extradition treaties with 50 countries and entered into extradition arrangements with 10 more countries, he said.

