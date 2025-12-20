Christian Michel Gets Bail In Agusta Westland Money Laundering Case

The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday ordered to release Christian Michel James from custody in the alleged money laundering case linked with Augusta Westland chopper deal case. Christian Michel James will remain in custody in the CBI case. A similar bail application is pending in CBI case.

James had sought release from the custody on the ground that he has completed the maximum sentence of 7 years in custody in money laundering case. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in CBI case and by the Delhi High Court in Money laundering case.

On being informed of the court's decision Michel said that he was happy and that there were good judges. He also said that he is working on organising his travel documents.

Earlier, Special Judge (CBI) Sanjay Jindal, after hearing initial submissions by the counsel for accused Christian Michel James, sought a reply from the CBI. CBI is to file its reply on December 22.

During the hearing, advocate Aljo K Joseph submitted that the investigation has not been completed in the last 12 years. Christian Michel James has been in custody for the past seven years; the investigation into his involvement remains pending. Premier agencies are investigating the case.

The court asked, "What do you want? Under what conditions can he be released from Jail?"

Counsel for James said that it is the duty of the court that no person shall remain in custody after completion of the sentence in any case. During the hearing, James stated that he would participate in the trial if released from custody.

Counsel for the accused also said that Christian Michel James was extradited to India in December 2018. He has already undergone the maximum sentence for the allegations against him.

On the other hand, Senior Advocate D. P. Singh, Special Public Prosecutor for the CBI, opposed the submissions and contended that the accused cannot be released, as there is apprehension that he may run away if released from custody.

On this point, counsel for the accused recorded a statement that Christian Michel James will participate in the trial if released from custody.

James, a British national, has been granted bail by the Supreme Court and the High Court. The courts had imposed the condition of furnishing bail bonds of Rs. five lakh in each case and surrendering his passport.

He has not furnished the bail bond, and his passport expired during the period of his custody in the case.

This is a case related to the Rs. 3,600 crore Augusta Westland helicopter deal, which was registered by CBI in 2013. It is alleged that in order to enable the supplier to get the bid, the flying height of the helicopter was reduced. It is alleged that in this deal Rs. 200 crore kickback was paid.

