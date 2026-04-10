10-Parachute Landing System Successfully Tested For Gaganyaan Crew Module

As human spaceflight once again captures global attention, India is methodically advancing its own carefully calibrated journey towards sending astronauts into orbit. On Friday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully conducted the second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02) of the Gaganyaan Crew Module at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, a crucial step in validating how Indian astronauts, or Gaganyatris, will return safely to Earth after enduring the searing "trial by fire" of atmospheric re-entry.

The test focused on one of the most critical and unforgiving phases of any human space mission: descent and landing. In this phase, human lives depend entirely on the flawless performance of a complex parachute-based deceleration system. For the Gaganyatris, their survival will quite literally "hang by a thread", the nylon cords of 10 indigenously designed and manufactured parachutes.

During IADT-02, a simulated Crew Module weighing about 5.7 tonnes, equivalent to the mass planned for the first un-crewed Gaganyaan mission (G1), was airlifted by an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter to an altitude of approximately three kilometres. Once positioned over a designated sea drop zone near the Sriharikota coast, the module was released into free fall over the Bay of Bengal.

ISRO says what followed was a precisely choreographed sequence that tested not just engineering, but trust. 10 parachutes of four different types were deployed in a predetermined order, gradually reducing the speed of the falling Crew Module to ensure a controlled and safe splashdown. Against the backdrop of the open sea, the expanding parachutes created a striking visual display, a fleeting celestial rangoli, even as engineers tracked every fraction of descent velocity.

ISRO said the test successfully validated the crew module's parachute-based deceleration system, demonstrating end-to-end performance in realistic conditions. After touchdown, the Crew Module was safely recovered from the sea in a coordinated operation involving the Indian Navy, marking the successful completion of the test.

Gaganyaan is India's single most expensive scientific experiment, with costs exceeding Rs 10,000 crore, and the IADT-02 test once again highlighted how national capabilities are being pooled for the mission. Along with ISRO, the test saw active participation from the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Coast Guard.

The parachute system being validated is entirely swadeshi. According to DRDO scientists, this is the first time an integrated 10-parachute system of this scale and complexity has been developed in India. Extensive simulations and ground tests preceded the air drop, but real-world validation was essential because human safety is unforgiving of theoretical errors.

An officer from the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra, India's premier parachute technology laboratory, noted that the test also helps engineers understand how the system would behave under adverse or off-nominal conditions. Such scenarios could include a mission abort shortly after launch, when altitude and reaction time are severely limited.

In an actual Gaganyaan mission, the Crew Module will re-enter Earth's atmosphere at extreme speeds after spending days in orbit. The initial parachutes are designed to deploy at altitudes between 7 and 11 kilometres, when the module would still be travelling at nearly 700 kilometres per hour, comparable to a passenger aircraft at cruising speed. Through sequential aerodynamic braking using ten parachutes, this speed is gradually reduced by nearly 25 times before splashdown.

Even with full deceleration, the Crew Module will still strike the sea at around 30 kilometres per hour, an impact that the astronauts must be physically prepared to endure. In the final moments of descent, their lives will depend entirely on the integrity of the parachute system.

According to ISRO, the sequence begins with two apex cover separation parachutes, which remove the protective cover of the parachute compartment. These are followed by two drogue parachutes that stabilise and slow the module. Subsequently, three pilot chutes extract three main parachutes, each opening individually. While two main parachutes are sufficient for a safe landing, the third provides redundancy. The largest of these chutes spans a massive 25 metres in diameter, and all are manufactured in India using indigenous textile material.

After landing, the Crew Module is recovered from roughly five kilometres off the Sriharikota coast and brought ashore for detailed evaluation.

While elsewhere NASA astronauts may already be preparing for the real-world challenge of returning to Earth after an extended 10 day stay in orbit as part of Artemis II, India's own human spaceflight programme is advancing in deliberate, incremental steps. The successful completion of IADT-02 underscores that the road to Gaganyaan is being built test by test, slow, demanding, and uncompromising.

With every parachute deployment validated, India edges closer to the day when its Gaganyatris will descend from orbit, suspended under nylon canopies, carried home safely after their own trial by fire.