ISRO Conducts Key Test On Main Parachutes For Gaganyaan Crew Module

ISRO made an orange-and-white rangoli in the skies over Babina in Uttar Pradesh, the heartland of India, as the nation's ambitious human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan, crossed another critical milestone.

At the Babina Field Firing Range in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, the space agency successfully conducted an Integrated Main Parachute Airdrop Test (IMAT) - a key qualification step for the parachute system that will ensure the safe return of Indian astronauts from space.

The test involved dropping a 2.5-tonne simulated crew module from an altitude of 2.5 kilometers using an Indian Air Force IL-76 aircraft.

As the module descended, the parachute system deployed flawlessly, validating its ability to handle one of the most extreme scenarios expected during an actual mission: a delay in the dis-reefing process between two main parachutes.

This asymmetric load condition is considered one of the toughest structural challenges for the system.

Why This Test Matters

The parachute system for Gaganyaan is a complex engineering marvel comprising 10 parachutes of four types:

Two Apex Cover Separation Parachutes remove the protective cover of the parachute compartment.

Two Drogue Parachutes stabilize and decelerate the module.

Three Pilot Parachutes extract the main parachutes.

Three Main Parachutes slow the crew module for a safe touchdown. The design includes redundancy - two of the three main parachutes are enough to ensure a safe landing.

The deployment follows a step-by-step process called reefed inflation, where the parachute first opens partially (reefing) and then fully (dis-reefing) after a set time, using small rocket or pyro devices.

This controlled inflation prevents sudden shocks and ensures structural integrity during descent and saves the Gaganyatri's from facing enormous G forces.

ISRO has already conducted air drop tests of the crew module using the Chinook helicopter over the Bay of Bengal.

A Whole-of-India Effort

The successful test underscores the collaborative spirit behind Gaganyaan - a Rs 10,000 crore national project that aims to send one or two Indian astronauts into Low Earth Orbit for less than a week.



Institutions across India are contributing to this mission, including ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Army.

What's Next?

If all goes according to plan, the first un-crewed test flight of Gaganyaan could take place in the coming months, paving the way for India's maiden human spaceflight, tentatively slated for 2027.

This will position India among a select group of four nations capable of independent human space missions-a feat that blends cutting-edge science, engineering, and national pride.

The successful parachute test is more than just a technical achievement; it is a symbol of India's growing prowess in space technology and its determination to ensure astronaut safety at every stage of the mission. As the skies over Babina turned into a canvas of orange and white, India took another confident step toward making history.