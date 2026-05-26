DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Merit List PDF

The Defence Research and Development Organisation, also known as Defence Research and Development Organisation, has officially released the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026 on May 25, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Tier 1 examination for Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician-A posts can now check their scorecards online through the official website, DRDO.

The result includes candidates' marks, qualifying status, and eligibility for the next stage of the recruitment process. Aspirants are advised to keep their application number and date of birth ready to access the result.

Direct Link Here

How To Check DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026 Online?

Visit the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in

Open the "What's New" section available on the homepage

Click on the CEPTAM-11 Technician-A & STA-B recruitment link

Select the "DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026" option

Choose the post applied for

Enter application number and date of birth

Submit the details to view the result

Download and save the scorecard for future use

What After DRDO CEPTAM 11 Result 2026?

Candidates who have qualified in the Tier 1 examination will now appear for the CBT 2 stage. The second stage will play an important role in final selection for the recruitment process.

For Technician-A posts, shortlisted candidates after CBT 2 will also have to appear for a Trade Test. Meanwhile, candidates applying for Senior Technical Assistant-B posts will be selected based on performance in Tier 1 and Tier 2 examinations.

DRDO is expected to release the Tier 2 exam schedule and further instructions soon on its official website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the portal for the latest updates regarding admit cards, syllabus, and exam dates.