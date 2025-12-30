'1 Slip, Hooked For Life': Hyderabad Woman's Arrest Stresses Warning On Drugs

A woman from Hyderabad's posh Banjara Hills had an encounter with a yellow powder in Goa in December 2024. Over the course of almost a year, she travelled across states to procure MDMA and LSD drugs and later got arrested, with her case reinforcing the Telangana's anti-narcotics EAGLE force's advisory: "One slip and hooked for life".

47-year-old Hassa's journey into narcotics trade started with casual experimentation that spiralled into a cycle of dependency and criminal involvement. She would travel every month across states to move drugs.

Illustrating the "One Slip" advisory, Hassa progressed from a curious consumer to a regular traveller for a notorious peddler within months of her first use. It highlighted how drugs like MDMA chemically hijack the brain's reward system, making "just once" a near-impossibility for most. The "slip" is the sense of euphoria felt on taking the first dose, which masks the immediate damage.

As the brain's natural chemical levels deplete following the high, the user experiences a crash so severe that the only perceived relief is another dose, known as the "hook". This creates a rapid "tolerance" where the user requires more frequent and higher doses just to feel normal.

With the New Year celebrations in the offing, the timing of Hassa's arrest is a strategic warning. The EAGLE Force revealed that in the last 10 days alone, they have seized over 380 kg of marijuana and nearly 70 grams of Cocaine/MDMA in 17 separate raids.

"The 'momentary craze' of a music event or a party can lead to a permanent police record and a lifetime of addiction. We are not just arresting people, we are trying to save them from that first slip," said Sandeep Shandilya, senior official from the Elite Action Group.

The state government has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy, deploying narcotics detection dogs at vulnerable transit points and party venues across the city.

The authorities are urging parents to be vigilant, noting that the "hook" of addiction often begins in social settings under the guise of festive fun.