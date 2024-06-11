1 Killed After Bus Crashes Into Boundary Wall Of Noida Apartment

Police at the site after a bus rams into the boundary wall of a society in Noida

A bus, carrying 20-25 people, crashed into the boundary wall of an apartment in Noida today, killing a man who had set up his food stall next to the residential complex, said police.

The incident, which took place around 6:54 pm, was reported from Shri Ram Apartments in Sector 118.

Videos from the site showed the bus in its mangled state, with scores of people taking videos and photos on their mobile phones.

A crane was called to remove the bus and clear the path.

"One person had died during treatment at the hospital while another is injured but under treatment at the district hospital. According to preliminary information, the bus is registered with a private tour and travels company and was ferrying some passengers," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"The driver apparently could not negotiate a turn on the road and instead ploughed the bus into the boundary wall of the society. How all this happened is part of investigation and will be clear once the driver is arrested," Mr Mishra said.

The victim has been identified as Deepak, police said, adding that his younger brother Sushil suffered severe injuries in the accident.

"The bus was moving at a high speed. I caught the bus driver but I was alone and had no support from anyone else so he ran away. He was drunk (on alcohol) when I caught him," Bhagat Singh, owner of the food stall, told PTI.

"I had set up this momo stall four months ago. Deepak and Sushil lived in nearby Sorkha village. Pawan also got injured in the accident. All three of them hailed from Nepal," he added.