Viral Video Shows Stray Dog Inside Hyderabad Airport, Sparks Outrage

A viral video showing a stray dog roaming inside a passenger lounge at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has sparked outrage on social media, raising concerns over passenger safety and airport hygiene standards.

The incident, captured by passengers and widely circulated online, prompted sharp reactions from netizens, many questioning how a stray animal managed to enter a high-security airport zone.

Responding to the controversy, airport authorities termed it an "isolated incident" and said enhanced wildlife and stray animal control measures are already in place across the airport premises.

"As part of strengthened wildlife management measures, we are working in close coordination with GHMC, the designated authority for stray dog control. GHMC teams conduct regular drives within the airport premises, and 21 stray dogs have been addressed since January 2026," airport authorities said in a statement.

Officials further said strict waste management protocols have been reinforced for all service providers operating at the airport, including mandatory disposal of garbage in covered bins to prevent stray animal movement.

"In parallel, on-ground staff have been comprehensively sensitised to maintain heightened vigilance and proactively implement preventive measures to ensure such occurrences are effectively mitigated," the statement added.

The viral video has triggered fresh debate over urban stray dog management and infrastructure safety at major public facilities.