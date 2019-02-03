Twitter Calls Out Hyderabad Mayor For Car In "No Parking" Zone, He Agrees

Hyderabad Police issued Mayor Bonthu Rammohan a challan and the mayor paid the penalty.

Hyderabad | | Updated: February 03, 2019 20:56 IST
Mayor Bonthu Rammohan tweeted a screenshot of the police website after he paid the penalty. (File)


Hyderabad: 

Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan was fined by the city traffic police for parking his car in a ''no parking'' zone.

A resident of the city took a photo of the mayor's car being parked in a ''no parking zone'', reportedly on Thursday, and posted it on social media drawing the attention of the traffic police.

Following this, the police issued a challan and Mr Rammohan paid the penalty.

He then posted a screenshot of Telangana Police's e-challan website on Twitter to show that there was no pending challans in his name.

 He also tweeted, "It was not an intentional offence by my driver, It happened when we were on our duty responding to the problems in the city. It isnt a excuse though... Rules are for everyone and we all should abide by them. PS:Not punishing my driver for this offence (sic)."

Several comments were posted on his Tweet, appreciating the mayor for promptly paying the fine.

