Railway Employee Among 3 Arrested During Drug Raid In Hyderabad

A drug gang has been exposed once again on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Three people were arrested in a special raid conducted by the police in Rangareddy district. Cocaine, OG marijuana, ecstasy pills, a car, and mobile phones were seized from them.

The police have identified the arrested as Ponnala Siddharth (27), Chalawadi Hemant Krishna Vamsi (30), and Avadhuta Vishnu Teja (36).

Siddharth works as an employee in the railway department, while Hemant is an employee in an IT company. Vishnu Teja is a businessman. Investigation revealed that all three have been living in different parts of the city and have been supplying drugs for some time.

According to the police, the main accused Siddharth used to bring cocaine from Bengaluru and Goa and sell it in Hyderabad. It is known that he used to travel frequently using a car for this purpose. Police said that he used to contact drug buyers through contacts in the city and sell them at high prices. Preliminary investigation revealed that one gram of cocaine was being sold for Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

During the raid, 77 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of OG marijuana, 3 ecstasy pills, and 2 rolling papers were seized from the accused. In addition, the police also seized a blue-colored Ciaz car with registration number TS10 EK 9191, three iPhones, and some cash.

According to the investigators, the three have been running a small-scale drug network for the past few months. They are suspected of contacting buyers through social media and WhatsApp and supplying drugs. Officials say that in the recent cocaine cases that have been coming to light in Hyderabad, supply is also being done from Bengaluru and Goa.

A case has been registered against the three under the NDPS Act. Police are continuing their investigation to find out the details of other people who provided them with drugs and the customers who purchased them.