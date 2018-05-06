Woman Went To Hospital After Husband Beat Her Up. She Was Allegedly Raped There Two people has been arrested in the incident.

Share EMAIL PRINT The incident happened at the state-run Osmania General Hospital (Representational) Hyderabad: A 45-year-old ward attendant was on Saturday arrested on charges of raping a woman at the premises of a state-run hospital in Hyderabad where she had gone for treatment, police said.



B Nagaraju, who allegedly raped the woman, was nabbed along with a home guard Qmar E-Ilahi, who was arrested on the charge of not reporting the matter despite "observing" the act, police said.



According to a police official, the woman in a complaint on Friday said that on May 2, she had gone to the Osmania General Hospital for treatment after her husband had beat her up.



At about 9 pm when she sat in the waiting hall after treatment a man approached her. He threatened her with dire consequences and took her to the first floor inside the hospital and raped her, the complaint said.



The man threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone and fled, police said. Qmar E-Ilahi observed the entire scene but did not inform his higher-ups, they said.



