"India Big Victim Of Pak-Sponsored Terrorism": A Owaisi's Big Message To World

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday that Pakistan with its long history of sponsoring terrorism has become a threat to humanity, affirming that this will be the heart of his message to the international community as a member of one of the all-party delegations the government is sending to world capitals.

In an interview to PTI Videos, the Hyderabad MP said the world will have to be told about the slaughtering of innocent citizens by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists for a long spell of time.

He said, "India has been a big victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. We all have seen the tamasha, slaughtering of people since the time of Zia-ul-Haq." Mr Owaisi, however, added that he is yet to be briefed by the government about the details of the diplomatic drive.

The firebrand parliamentarian said it is necessary to call out Pakistan over its projection of itself as an Islamic country in its confrontation with India. "This is nonsense. Nearly 20 crore Muslims live in India. This too must be conveyed." Asserting that destabilising India, fomenting communal divide and stalling the country's economic rise is part of Pakistan's unwritten ideology, Mr Owaisi said this has always been the objective of the Pakistani deep state and its military.

India should have understood Pakistan's design long back when it had sent tribal invaders into Jammu and Kashmir after its independence in 1947, he said.

"They are doing this tamasha since then. They will continue to do it tomorrow and are not going to stop. However, India's patience ran out with the Pahalgam terror attack," he said.

Pakistan has become a threat to humanity by arming, training and financing terrorists, he said.

