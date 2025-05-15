Rape Convict, Survivor Say They Want To Marry, Exchange Flowers In Top Court

An unusual scene unfolded inside a courtroom of the Supreme Court on Thursday when a man, convicted of rape and sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment, exchanged flowers with the survivor as the two expressed willingness to marry each other.

Asked to do so by justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, the accused first proposed to the survivor, and the two gave flowers to each other amid applause from those present in the room.

The developments came after the top court noted that the man and woman had "unequivocally" decided to get married. It subsequently suspended the prison term that was awarded to the man by the Madras High Court last year.

"The details of their marriage shall be worked out by their respective parents and we hope

that the marriage takes place as expeditiously as possible. In the above circumstances, we suspend the sentence and release the petitioner on bail," the court said in its order.

The judges said the man shall return to prison but be produced before the Sessions Court as early as possible. "The concerned Sessions Court shall release him on bail, subject to such conditions as it may deem appropriate to impose," their order said.

Details Of Rape Case

The case dates back to 2021, when the woman accused the man of repeatedly raping her since 2016 under the false pretence of promise of marriage. According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered against the man, the couple met on Facebook. The woman was a friend of the sister's accused, it said.

It said the two gradually entered into a physical relationship. The man continuously assured the woman of marrying her. However, when the woman finally asked her partner to marry her, he refused, citing his mother's disapproval of the relationship.

As the woman approached a cops, a trial court on September 5 last year convicted the man of repeated rape and fraud. It awarded him 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under section 376(2)(N) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for repeated rape, and two years of prison under section 417 of IPC for fraud.

The accused approached the Madras High Court but failed to get any relief, prompting him to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court.

Matter Initially Heard In Judge's Chamber

The court said that taking into consideration the "sensitivity" of the matter, it initially directed both the parties as well as their parents and counsels to make an appearance in the chamber.

"They have appeared before us in Chamber in the pre-lunch Session. We heard them. We passed over the matter so as to enable the petitioner and respondent No.2 (parties) to have a dialogue and inform the Court as to whether they are inclined to get engaged and be married to each other. In the post-lunch Session, the matter was again called in the Court hall," the order said.

"Having regard to the aforesaid developments, the matter is adjourned to 25.07.2025. The matter shall be treated as part-heard," it added, as it posted the next hearing for July 25.