These 7 MPs Will Carry India's Anti-Terror Message To The World

The Centre will dispatch seven all-party delegations to major partner nations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor. The delegations, composed of MPs from across the political aisle, are tasked with conveying India's official stance of "zero tolerance against terrorism" and presenting what the government calls a "national consensus" on the issue to key capitals around the world.

The diplomatic campaign follows the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead. India's military response, Operation Sindoor, included strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Each team will comprise six to seven MPs, accompanied by senior Indian diplomats, including former ambassadors and retired bureaucrats with specialised regional expertise.

Who are the MPs leading the delegations?

Shashi Tharoor, Congress: Mr Tharoor was the Centre's surprise pick and the one choice that has created the biggest buzz. Mr Tharoor's inclusion has sparked a BJP vs Congress debate over the Thiruvananthapuram MP.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP: Mr Prasad, former Union Law Minister and the MP from Patna Sahib in Bihar, will head a delegation. According to PTI, citing government sources, Mr Prasad's delegation is expected to visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria-key Muslim-majority nations in West Asia and North Africa with whom India maintains robust economic and security ties.

Sanjay Kumar Jha, Janata Dal (United): Rajya Sabha MP Mr Jha's group will travel to Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Baijayant "Jay" Panda, BJP: BJP's national vice president, Mr Panda will lead a delegation that includes AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK: Ms Kanimozhi is the only MP from southern India to lead a delegation.

Supriya Sule, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction): Ms Sule's team will cover Oman, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt, countries with historical diplomatic weight and significant Indian expat populations.

Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction): Shrikant Shinde is the son of former Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. A Member of Parliament from Kalyan, he is the youngest among those leading delegations.

The primary goal of each delegation is to reinforce India's demand that the international community hold Pakistan accountable for its support of terrorist groups operating across the border. The government has reiterated that any future terror attacks will be viewed as acts of war.

According to the Ministry's statement, each delegation will meet with senior officials, lawmakers, and policy influencers in their respective destinations. Topics of discussion will include the Pahalgam attack and India's response, cross-border terrorism, India's position on Jammu and Kashmir and the need for stronger mechanisms to counter terror financing and safe havens.