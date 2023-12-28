Hyderabad Teen Dies By Suicide, Was Depressed Due To Exam 'Fear': Cops

The case is yet to be registered, said police (Representational)

An intermediate first-year student allegedly died by suicide over exam "fear" in Hyderabad's Peerzadiguda, police said on Thursday.

The 17-year-old girl, identified as Varsha, a native of Beeraiah, Vanaparthi district, was studying BiPC at Sri Chaitanya Women's College.

According to the police, the victim was "depressed" due to exam "fear" for a while.

According to D Gnanerder Reddy, Sub Inspector, Medipally Police Station, "Prima facie, we got to know that the girl allegedly died by suicide due to exam fear. The girl hung herself with a scarf in the college washroom."

"The case is yet to be registered. Dead body has been shifted for post-mortem Mortem Examination," the official added.

More details are awaited .

