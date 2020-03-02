Hyderabad Techie Allegedly Kills Wife, Children, Commits Suicide: Police

Hyderabad: The police has launched an investigation into the matter. (Representational)

A software engineer committed suicide after killing his wife and their two children by poisoning them in Hyderabad.

According to police, four bodies were recovered from their home in Hyderabad today.

Pradeep, 40, employed a leading software firm, his wife Swathi, 35, and their two children , a six-year-old and a two-year-old, were found dead in the bed room.

Financial problems are suspected to be the reason for the murder-suicide pact.

Police suspect that Pradeep mixed poison in the food of his wife and children and later ended his life by consuming the same on Saturday or Sunday.

The incident came to light after neighbours alerted the police as the family had not come out of their house since Saturday. Police entered their house after the breaking the door and found the bodies lying in the beds.

The police shifted the bodies to a government-run hospital for autopsy and launched an investigation.

It is suspected that Pradeep resorted to the extreme due to financial problems. He reportedly wrote a letter to his father saying he did not want to be a burden on him.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)



Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)