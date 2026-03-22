Hyderabad Doctor Wanted To Adopt A Cat. Family Said No, She Died By Suicide

A 23-year-old doctor allegedly died by suicide after repeated fights with her family members over their objection to her adopting a cat at home in Hyderabad's Alwal.

The incident took place on Friday evening when the doctor, identified as T Princy alias Shreshtha, was alone at home, officials said.

Princy was living with her mother, Kusumalatha, and grandmother. A few weeks ago, Princy brought a cat home, following which she was continuously suffering from a cold and a cough. Her family then objected to her adopting the cat, which caused frequent fights among them.

On Friday evening, the doctor's mother and grandmother had gone out for some work. When they returned, they found Princy hanging from a ceiling fan in her room.

The distressed family members alerted neighbours, who informed the police. Officials reached the spot and took the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. "The mother informed us that Princy had brought home a pet cat. After that, she developed cold and cough symptoms, which led to repeated disputes between them," said Alwal Sub-Inspector Devendra.

A case of suspicious death was registered based on a complaint filed by the doctor's mother, officials said.

While preliminary inquiry points to a domestic disagreement, police are examining all possible angles, they added.

Pirncy had recently completed her medical degree and was preparing for postgraduate entrance examinations. Officials said she was also in the process of applying for her medical license.