Yoga For Better Health: Add These 3 Yoga Poses To Your Daily Routine

Yoga can help you maintain a healthy weight and boost mental health

Highlights Start your day in a healthy way with yoga

Yoga helps improve flexibility and strength

Chakrasana can help you boost thyroid function

Yoga can help you stay fit and healthy. It promotes your mental as well as physical health. Practising yoga daily will also help you improve flexibility, strength and strength. You can start your day with an energising yoga session. There is a variety of yoga poses to choose from. Each one of these can benefit your health in more ways than one. If you are a beginner, your body might take some time to perform different postures perfectly. Nutritionist and yoga instructor, Munmun Ganeriwal took to social media to share three basic yoga poses you must add to your routine. Read on to know more about these yoga poses.

3 yoga poses you must try daily

1. Upward plank pose (Purvottanasana)

This yoga pose is beneficial to your shoulders, arms, wrists and much more. It can also help you boost respiratory health. You can also relieve stress, tension and anxiety with this yoga pose. Purvottanasana also strengthens your lower back and improve balance.

While you sit on the floor with legs stretched straight out, place your hands a few inches behind you making sure your fingers are pointing backwards

Lean back slightly on your hands bringing your shoulder blades together

Lift the hip as high as you can, ensuring your knees are straight, feet are flat on the floor and not turning outwards

At the final posture, the body should be in a straight line

Hole the pose for 10 seconds to 1 minute. Release the pose to sit on the mat and relax.

Also read: Yoga To Boost Mental Health

Purvottanasana can help improve balance and posture

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Downward dog pose (Adho mukha svanasana)

Performing this yoga pose is beneficial to your bones, legs and arms. It can help in toning the core and improve blood flow to the brain. It will also improve your body posture.

Lie down on your stomach and keep your palms by the sides of your chest

Make sure that your fingers are pointing towards the head with feet slightly apart

Exhale and lift your trunk, till your arms are straight.

Move your head inwards towards the feet

Turning your toes under, lift your knees away from the floor

You should keep your elbows and knees straight and press the heels down on the mat

Hold this posture for about a minute and remember to keep breathing.

Also read: 5 Simple And Effective Yoga Poses For Back Pain You Can Do At Home- Step-By-Step Guide To Each Pose

Adho mukha svanasana improves blood flow to the brain

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Wheel pose (Chakrasana)

This is one of the yoga poses that beginners must try. It stimulates the functioning of the thyroid gland. It can also help you relieve back pain. You can also try this pose to lose belly fat.

Lie down on your back

Keep your palms above the shoulders with fingers pointing towards the feet

Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor

Lift your trunk and head both, till your arms are straight

Arch your back and keep pulling your thigh muscles up, to ensure your body weight is resting on your palms and soles of the feet

Breathe normally and try to hold the pose for a minute. Later, slowly release the pose and relax.

Chakrasana boosts abdominal health and reduces belly fat

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Yoga For Beginners

Try these yoga poses today and give a boost to your overall health!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.