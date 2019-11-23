5 Simple And Effective Yoga Poses For Back Pain You Can Do At Home- Step-By-Step Guide To Each Pose

Yoga for back pain: Try these yoga poses at home to get relief from back pain

As you age, back pain becomes more and more difficult to handle. Being overweight, strenuous physical activity, straining of back muscles, back injury, poor diet, and lack of exercise are some of the most common reasons for back pain. At times, back pain can be so severe that it begins to interfere with your day-to-day life and this is where yoga can help. Yoga emphasises on stretching, improving flexibility and blood circulation and flexibility. All these can together help you get rid of back pain and also strengthen your back muscles. Unless and until your back pain is because of an underlying medical condition like osteoporosis or arthritis, you can bank on benefits of yoga for reducing and even treating back pain.

Yoga poses for back pain

In this article, we are going to talk about a few yoga poses that you can try regularly for getting rid of back pain. Doing them regularly for 2 weeks can give you effective results for back pain reduction.

Yoga for back pain: Yoga asanas you can try at home

1. Triangle pose

This pose is great for strengthening your back and legs. It gives a nice stretch to your whole body and can relieve you from chronic back pain.

Step 1: Stand with your legs wide apart

Step 2: Lunge your left book, point your left foot at 45 degree angle

Step 3: Turn chest to the side, stretch your right arm towards the ground and left arm upwards

Step 4: Both your right and left legs should be straight

(Word of caution: You may not be able to touch ground with your right arm at first, don't overstretch to avoid injury.)

Step 5: Hold on the position for 5 to 10 breaths and switch to other side. Repeat 5 times on each side.

Triangle pose can offer relief from back pain

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Downward facing dog

This is a classic yoga pose which gives you a total body stretch, especially your back. Doing this regularly will not just relieve you of back pain, but will also strengthen your back.

Step 1: Stand on your hands and knees, hands slightly in front of shoulders

Step 2: Try to put your feet down, raise your knees, lift tailbone

Step 3: Hold on the position for 5 to 10 breaths. Repeat 5 to 7 times.

Try downward facing dog pose for getting relief from back pain

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Forward bend/fold

This pose gives a nice stretch to your back muscles and helps in releasing tight and tense shoulders.

Step 1: Stand up straight, feet at shoulder-width, knees loose

Step 2: Exhale, bend downwards towards the floor (avoid overstretching; try to keep your legs straight and avoid bending knees)

Step 3: Hold for 5 to 10 breaths, repeat 5 to 7 times

Forward bends can stretch your back and offer relief from back pain

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Cobra pose

This pose stretches your core, engages your back muscles and stretches abdominal muscles. It is a great yoga pose for reducing back pain.

Step 1: Lie down on the floor, stomach facing the ground

Step 2: Put your palms on the sides of your chest

Step 3: Engage your back (not arms) to lift upwards. Life your chest off the floor.

Step 4: Leave your legs extended straight out.

Step 5: Hold for 5 to 10 breaths, repeat 7 to 10 times

Do cobra pose regularly for getting relief from back pain

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Child pose

Child pose is a relaxing pose which will seem as if you are resting, but will give an active rest to your back. It elongates your back. Child pose is a great pose to de-stress yourself.

Step 1. Start on all fours, stretch your arms straight in front of you

Step 2: Sit back on your butt muscles, rest just above your heels but don't touch them

Step 3: Hold on the position for 5 to 10 breaths, repeat as many times as needed for a good and soothing stretch.

Child pose offers relaxation and can provide relief from back pain

Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

