Back Pain: Types Of Back Pain, Causes And Home Remedies That Can Offer Relief

Back pain: Overtraining or not exercising with the right technique can give you back pain

Highlights Maintaining a healthy weight can prevent back pain Take massages to keep back pain away Yoga can help in treating back pain effectively

Nearly all of you might have experienced lower back pain at some point of time. It is one of the top causes of missing work and important commitments. Weak bones, strain on muscles and ligaments can be linked to back pain. Symptoms of back pain range from dull ache to stabbing or shooting sensation in your back. Acute back pain might begin suddenly after a sports injury or lifting heavy objects. Back pain can be called chronic if it lasts for more than three months. You must seek immediate medical attention if you experience sudden and intense back pain after a sports injury or lifting something heavy.

Also, if you lose bowel or bladder control, experience numbness in groin area and weakness in legs, and fever, then also it is suggested to seek medical assistance. If you have history of IV drug use, lose weight unintentionally and your pain gets worse with rest, then too you must see a doctor.

Back pain: Types and causes of back pain

1. Sciatic nerve pain

Back pain can be related to a disc that bulges or ruptures. If a bulging or ruptured disc presses the sciatic nerve, the pain may run from your buttocks to one leg. This is known as sciatic nerve pain.

Sciatic nerve pain can cause back pain from your lower back to one leg

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Amazing Home Remedies By Luke Coutinho To Get Rid Of Sciatica Pain

2. Desk jobs and jobs that involve heavy lifting

Your job can be responsible for causing you back pain. The human body is designed to move more and sit less. But thanks to 8, 9 and even 10 hours shifts in desk jobs, moving more and sitting less hardly seems possible. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that for every 30 minutes of sitting, you just should stand up straight on your feet, without leaning or taking support, for 3 minutes. This can help you beat the ill effects of desk jobs and also back pain.

Also, lifting heavy objects regularly or as part of your job can put you at risk of back pain. Avoid carrying too heavy bags to your workplace to prevent back pain.

3. Overtraining or not doing exercises with the right technique

We have mentioned it before that rest and recovery are as important as working out regularly. Without giving your body sufficient time for rest and recovery, you are at risk of back pain, muscle sprains, and injury. Also, you might get back pain because of not doing exercises properly or doing them with the wrong technique.

Overtraining and not doing exercises with the right technique can put you at risk of back pain

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Carpal Tunnel, Back Pain And Social Anxiety: The Many Risks Associated With Professional Gaming

4. Poor posture

If you have a bad posture or slouch when you sit, then it may be the cause behind constant back pain. To prevent back pain, you should sit with a good lumbar support for your lower back, upper back. Rest your feet on a low stool. Balance your body evenly on both feet when standing up.

5. Being overweight or obese

Being overweight, having a sedentary lifestyle and obesity also puts you at risk of back pain.

Maintaining a healthy weight can reduce back pain

Photo Credit: iStock

How to deal with back pain at home?

Lose weight and maintain a healthy weight to prevent back pain and reduce its severity.

Try hot compress for temporary relief pain.

Exercise regularly under the supervision of a trained expert. Do strength training exercises that can strengthen your back.

Do yoga. There are several yoga postures which can have a beneficial effect on your back pain.

Take regular massages to keep back pain away.

Also read: From Back Pain To Healthy Joints, Here's Why Maintaining A Good Posture Is Important For You

If these remedies don't work, you can try acupuncture of some medicines. Visiting the doctor is definitely recommended if back pain doesn't go after weeks of trying these remedies.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.