Yoga For Beginners: 5 Asanas You Should Be Doing Every Day For A Healthy Mind And Body

Yoga can help you reduce stress and boost mental health

Exercise everyday to keep your mind and body healthy

Start with simple yoga poses initially

Yoga promotes your overall health. A daily practice of yoga not only keeps your body healthy but also helps keep the mind calm, happy and sharp. Due to sedentary lifestyle, poor eating habits and constant stress and anxiety, your body and mind suffer unknowingly. You can start with simple yoga poses at home. Later, try variations and increase the repetitions of the asanas. If you are planning to your yoga journey, here are some basic yoga poses you can perform daily for a healthy mind and body.

Here are some yoga postures that you can practice everyday to keep your mind and body healthy.

1. Vrikshasana: This pose cultivates balance while also bringing in focus and concentration to help keep our mind sharp and body in perfect equilibrium! It is a simple yoga pose that can help you improve balance and strengthen your legs.

Vrikshasana can help you improve balance ad coordination

2. Ardha Matsyendrasana: One of the most effective poses in yoga, this seated posture is an amazing twist that detoxifies the body, releases any tension in the spine and opens up the hips as well.

3. Bhujangasana: Backbends are extremely energising. They open up the entire front body and help keep the spine mobile and healthy. Bhujangasana is a simple and effective backbend that can be included in your daily practice with ease. It can also help you reduce lower back pain.

Bhujangasana is also known as cobra pose

4. Supta vajrasna: A supine twist that helps release any tension in the spine. It's a great way to end your yoga session as it not only relaxes the mind but also the body. IT also helps improve respiratory health.

5. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana: The cat-cow pose helps keep the spine mobile and healthy. This postures works on all parts of the spine and releases soreness from the muscles as well. This asana can help you improve coordination and reduce stress.

Cat-cow pose can help bring flexibility to the spine

Try these yoga poses at the comfort of your homes and boost your mental as well as physical health.

(Jahnavi Patwardhan is a Senior Yoga Instructor at Sarva)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.