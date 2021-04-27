Yoga For Skin: Malaika Arora Shares Three Yoga Poses For Healthy, Glowing Skin

Yoga for skin: Increasing the flow of blood to skin can help you achieve glowing skin

Healthy, glowing skin is on everyone's wish list. But since we are right in the middle of summer as well as a restrictive lifestyle due to the COVID-19 pandemic, having radiant skin can be quite the task. Actress Malaika Arora, however, has a solution. In her recent video, she shared three simple Yoga asanas (poses) with her Instagram followers that will help achieve healthy skin. The video, which is part of her 'Malaika's Moves Of The Week' series, features her demonstrating three asanas - Sarvangasana, Halasana and Trikonasana. Along with the video, she wrote about the importance of staying hydrated to help the body beat the summer heat.

Skincare: Try these three yoga poses

The caption to the video reads, "We all need to keep our body hydrated to beat the heat and keep it healthy. While we continue to drink lots and lots of water, this #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek I am sharing 3 poses that I practice regularly for healthy skin. These poses can be very effective in purifying blood leading to healthy-looking skin."

1. Sarvangasana

The first asana, Sarvangasana or the 'Shoulder Stand Pose', helps to regulate the flow of blood towards your face as you are upside down while performing the pose. "This is how the quality and texture of your skin improves while also building strength around shoulders and back," she wrote.

Skincare tips: Sarvangasana improves the flow of blood towards your face

2. Halasana

The Halasana or the 'Plough Pose', meanwhile, focuses on skin health more holistically. The pose has a positive impact on both mental well-being as well as digestive health. "This pose helps to reduce stress, calms the mind and improves your digestive process, all of which has an amazing effect on your skin," the caption read.

3. Trikonasana

The third pose, Trikonasana or the 'Triangle Pose' opens up your chest and shoulders. This, in turn, enables the chest to supply fresh oxygen to the skin. "Along with benefiting the skin, it also gives you toned arms, legs and thighs as you practice regularly," Malaika explained in the note.

Take a look at the video here:

Through a series of videos, Malaika has been demonstrating Yoga poses that aid in improving flexibility and toning the body, among other benefits.

Well, we are ready with the exercise mat to begin our journey to healthy, radiant skin. What about you?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.