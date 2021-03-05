Skincare Tips: Know What Is Hyaluronic Acid And The Benefits It Can Offer To Your Skin

Skincare tips: Hyaluronic acid is naturally produced by the human body

Hyaluronic acid is one of the most discussed topics these days in the skincare world. Many are eager to add this ingredient to their skincare routine. There are several skin care products available these days with hyaluronic acid content. Did you know hyaluronic acid is a substance naturally produced by your body? The main function is to keep your tissues lubricated and moist. Multiple factors can affect the levels of hyaluronic acid in your body including sun exposure, smoking, pollution and more. Ageing also decreases the amount of hyaluronic acid in your skin. If you are planning to use hyaluronic acid anytime soon, here are some things you must know about it.

Celeb dermatologist Dr. Rashmi Shetty took to Instagram to share some details about hyaluronic acid. Here are some of the main points-

"Almost everyone is talking about hyaluronic acid these days. It is naturally present in your skin along with many other parts of the skin. You might have heard about elastin and collagen which important parts of your skin. Hyaluronic acid supports and keeps them healthy. It gives the dewiness and youthfulness to the skin," tells the dermatologist.

She further adds that just like elastin and collagen, the hyaluronic acid of the skin also changes with age and your skin start to look thinner.

Studies also suggest that hyaluronic acid can reduce wrinkles and redness. It can also make your skin look smoother.

How to ensure healthy levels of hyaluronic acid? Dr. Shetty suggests the following tips-

Add food sources of hyaluronic acid - Some foods like root vegetables, citrus fruits and leafy greens can provide you with hyaluronic acid.

- Some foods like root vegetables, citrus fruits and leafy greens can provide you with hyaluronic acid. Supplements - You can add it to your diet in the form of supplements too. Always take advice from your doctor before taking supplements.

- You can add it to your diet in the form of supplements too. Always take advice from your doctor before taking supplements. Anti-inflammatory - Add foods loaded with anti-inflammatory properties to your diet to help it work properly.

- Add foods loaded with anti-inflammatory properties to your diet to help it work properly. Serum with hyaluronic acid - Serums are the most commonly used products with hyaluronic acid. You should also check or the presence of B5 or B6 in the serum or apply a moisturiser every time you use the serum.

- Serums are the most commonly used products with hyaluronic acid. You should also check or the presence of B5 or B6 in the serum or apply a moisturiser every time you use the serum. Water-based creams with hyaluronic acid- It is another simple way to add hyaluronic acid to your skincare routine.

If you experience any side effect after the application of hyaluronic acid, you may stop using it. You should also take a patch test first. Also, seek help from your dermatologist to know how to use hyaluronic acid safely according to your skin type.

(Dr. Rashmi Shetty is a Celebrity Dermatologist, International Faculty, Author and Expert in Aesthetics at Mumbai and Hyderabad)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.