Here's What You Should Know Before Adding Vitamin C To Your Skincare Routine

Skincare tips: Vitamin C can help you prevent early signs of ageing

Highlights Choose skincare products according to your skin type

Vitamin C serum can help you fight against multiple skin issues

Vitamin C helps you promote collagen production

Do you want to upgrade your skincare routine? Many might have suggested you to start using vitamin C. This vitamin is not only an immunity booster but also offers notable benefits to your skin. Vitamin C is present in different skincare products these days. Vitamin C serums are commonly used to add the goodness of this vitamin. Adding vitamin C to your skincare routine can help you promote collagen production, fight signs of ageing, brighten your skin and more. Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, who is a dermatologist took to Instagram to share a few facts about vitamin C for your skin. Here are some important things you need to know about vitamin C.

Skincare tips: Here's what you need to know about vitamin C

1. It is not an easy treatment

Dr. Mittal says, "Most people use vitamin C serums too casually and think it's an easy treatment for all of their skin concerns. While it's a great ingredient to incorporate into your skincare routine, the truth is, vitamin C is one of the most unstable ingredients and won't be effective if it's not watched closely and used carefully." It is vital to check with your dermatologist to understand how to safely use vitamin C and what should be the concentration. Right use will help you achieve effective results.

Also read: Foaming Body Washes And Cleansers? Dermatologist Asks To Get Rid Of Them Right Away! Find Out Why

Skincare tips: Topical application of vitamin C can help you prevent signs of ageing

Photo Credit: iStock

2. It can help you protect against sun damage

Many believe that vitamin C can cause sensitivity when you are exposed to sunlight. Vitamin C is an antioxidant which can help you protect against damage from free radical caused by UV exposure.it will also help in reducing signs of ageing.

Also read: Skincare Tips: Here's How Antioxidants Are Beneficial To Your Skin; Know Top 5 Sources

3. Using excess vitamin C will not provide better results

It is important to understand the right usage of vitamin C. Using it in the right concentration will offer the maximum results. It is also safe to conduct a patch test first to check whether it is suitable for your skin type or not.

Also read: Should You Store Your Creams And Lotion In Refrigerator? Expert Reveals The Answer

"Vitamin C degrades over time and quite quickly. Any interaction with heat, light and air will speed up this process. Always look for serums in opaque, airtight bottles, which will last longer. Also, talk to your dermatologist about what percentage of vitamin C is right for you," Dr. Mittal adds.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.