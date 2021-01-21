Skincare Tips: Here's How Antioxidants Are Beneficial To Your Skin; Know Top 5 Sources

Skincare tips: Vitamin E is an antioxidant that helps boost skin health in various ways

The environment around you has a strong effect on your skin health. The temperature, humidity, sunlight exposure and several other factors play a role in maintaining your skin health. Pollution is one of these factors. High pollution levels put your skin at risk of several issues. Some of these side effects include ageing, pigmentation, frequent breakouts and more. To prevent the wide variety of issues it is vital to follow all necessary precautions to maintain healthy skin. The food you eat has a strong impact on your skin. Adding foods high in antioxidants can help you overcome the side effects of pollution on your skin. In this article, here are some foods suggested by an expert that can help fight against pollutants.

Skincare: Foods loaded with antioxidants you must add to diet

Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta who is a dermatologist tells in one of her Instagram posts, "The air quality plays a direct role in the health of our skin, and unfortunately many of us live in a place with poor AQI levels. Pollution generates free radicals, which can negatively impact your skin and cause rapid ageing and pigmentation. So, how can you keep your skin looking its best in these conditions? You can apply antioxidants to your skin and keep it radiant no matter the air quality."

Skincare: Pollution can lead to wrinkles and other signs of ageing

She has listed these antioxidants-

1. Vitamin C

Vitamin C works wonder for your skin. It offers multiple benefits to your skin including reduced wrinkles, skin damage and much more. Citrus foods are the best sources of vitamin C. It is also available in different skincare products these days.

2. Flaxseed oil

It is one of the surprising benefits of flaxseed oil. It improves skin texture and provides hydration to your skin. It is available in the form of essential oil.

3. Ferulic acid

It is an antioxidant that boosts your skin in different ways. It can help reduce the signs of ageing and spots.

4. Cocoa extract

Yes! You heard it right, raw cocoa works wonder for your skin. It can help prevent skin damage and soothe redness.

5. Vitamin E

The benefits of vitamin E for your skin and hair are well known. Vitamin E extract is available in the form of capsules and is also present in different products.

Exfoliation also plays an important role in enhancing your skin. It can help you unclog your pores and prevent blackheads.

(Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta is a dermatologist and cosmologist at ISAAC LUXE in Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai)

