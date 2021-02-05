Foaming Body Washes And Cleansers? Dermatologist Asks To Get Rid Of Them Right Away! Find Out Why

Winter skincare: Avoid taking hot showers, use lukewarm water

Winter is a time when we all have some kinds of skincare concerns. When the weather is dry and cold outside, your skin gets dry too. In such a scenario, it is important to take a few extra precautions to prevent flakiness, dryness and skin irritation. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia says that the perfect winter skin care is one which is kept simple and natural. She took to Instagram to share a few tips for a "simplified update" to your winter skincare regime.

Winter skincare tips that you can bank on

If your skin feels too dry or too flaky, or if you already have a dry skin, then regular moisturising is the key skincare for you. Besides, here are a few more things that you need to do:

1. Get rid of foaming soaps, face washes and bodywashes. They will dry out your skin even further. Time to switch to gentle, non-foaming cream cleansers, says Dr Lohia. You also need to cut down on scrubbing till your skin gets smoother.

2. For an extra dose of treatment, love and care for your skin, choose a heavier moisturiser with ceramides in it, she suggests.

Choose a heavier moisturiser with ceramides in it

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Make sure you are wearing sunblock or sunscreen. Apart from offering protection from harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun, it offers protection again pollution-based tanning as well.

4. Do not take hot showers. No matter how they comforting they are, the dry out your skin. Use lukewarm water for bathing and even head baths. Washing your hair with hot water can trigger dandruff and make your hair dry and brittle.

5. Load up on body lotions and body oils. They heal your skin, reduce inflammation and work wonders for treating dry skin naturally.

So, if winters have given you a hard time, skin-wise, then these skincare tips are going to be really helpful. Try them now!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.