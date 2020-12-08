Zinc For Acne: Here's How It Can Do Wonders To Your Skin; Know How To Use It Safely From Expert

Zinc can help reduce acne and inflammation, says expert

Highlights Zinc can help reduce chances of infections

You require small amount of zinc daily

You can also use products that contain zinc

Acne is one of the most common skin issues which can affect both male and females. What you eat affects your skin in multiple ways. Several nutrients work together in helping you achieve healthy and glowing skin. Zinc is one of the essential nutrients that your body requires to perform multiple body functions efficiently. It is also beneficial for your skin as well as hair. Zinc can also help in fighting against acne. Studies also suggest that zinc decreases oil production and reduces the chances of bacterial infections and inflammation. It can be added to your diet in prescribed quantity and can be used for topical as well. To understand how zinc works in controlling acne and how to use it safely, we spoke to Dr. Monica Bambroo who is the head of Dermatology and Cosmetology department at Artemis Hospitals. Keeping reading to know the wonders this mineral can do to your skin

Skincare tips: Zinc for acne and how to use

Dr. Bambroo explains, "Zinc is known to be effective not only against inflammatory disorders like acne but also other skin disorders such as infective diseases like warts and pigmentary disorders like melasma. Zinc prevents excessive oil production and treats bacterial inflammation in the skin. Zinc oxide is an effective physical sunblock while calamine is a time-tested soothing agent. Zinc pyrithione is an important ingredient of anti-dandruff shampoos, and we all know that the treatment of acne is incomplete without treating dandruff."

Also read: Here's how you can fix dry skin this winter

Zinc helps control extra oil production

Photo Credit: iStock

How to use zinc for acne and how much is required?

Zinc can be added to your diet as well as a part of topical treatment. The human body requires a small amount of zinc that is about 11 mg for men and 8 mg for women. Eggs, nuts, legumes, meat, and fish are good sources of zinc. Though cereals and legumes do contain zinc but are only partially absorbed by your gut. A balanced diet with abstention from junk, high carbohydrates, sugars, and processed foods, plays an important part in the prevention of acne and maintaining good skin health.

Also read: Skincare Tips: 7 Ways To Take Care Of The Delicate Skin Around Your Eyes

Nuts are power packed with essential nutrients including zinc

Photo Credit: iStock

It is highly recommended to take consultation from a certified medical practitioner before taking any supplement. The consumption of excessive zinc can lead to a deficiency of copper. Excessive zinc can also lead to abdominal pain, stomach disorder, nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite. It also interferes with healthy cholesterol levels.

Also read: Prepare Try These Homemade Masks According To Your Skin Type For A Natural Glow

Also, many zinc products contain cadmium in a chemical combination that can damage kidneys if consumed in large concentrations. Therefore, it is always advisable to consult a dermatologist before for adequate intake and proper treatment for any skin problem.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.