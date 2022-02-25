Foods High In Zinc: Know All About It From Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra

Zinc can be obtained from meat, shellfish, legumes, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, pine nuts etc

We all know that minerals work wonders for the body and ensure immunity, growth, and development. One such important mineral is zinc. Though the body only needs some amount of zinc, it's essential. Right from building the immune system to helping the cells grow, the body requires zinc. As the body doesn't produce it naturally, we have to obtain it from different foods. Many people who don't get enough of zinc from the foods they eat are prone to hair loss, diarrhoea, impotence, eye and skin-related issues. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra, in an Instagram post, the importance of zinc and listed the foods that contain high amounts of the mineral

In the caption, Pooja wrote, “Zinc is an important trace element required for the immune system, wound healing, supports thyroid gland, maintains the vision and supports metabolism. It's required in trace amounts and the recommended daily allowance is 10 mg per day.”

Pooja Malhotra also shared the various sources of zinc that can be included in the diet. According to her, zinc can be obtained from meat, shellfish, legumes, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, pine nuts, peanuts, cashews, eggs, cheese and potatoes.

Here's Pooja Malhotra's post:

