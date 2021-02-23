Natural Sunscreen: 5 Foods And Drinks That Can Support Your Skin's Natural Sun Protection

Skincare tips: Apply sunscreen daily to avoid early signs of ageing

You might have heard a thousand times that you should apply sunscreen every day. According to experts, it is essential to apply sunscreen even on a cloudy day or in winters. Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta who is a dermatologist says, "Although I love the sun, it's one of the biggest causes for ageing skin." It is essential to follow all precautions that can protect your skin from UV rays and keep early signs of ageing at bay. It is also good to reapply sunscreen every two hours if you are outdoors for maximum protection. Recently the dermatologist took to Instagram to share foods you must add to your diet to avoid sun damage.

Skincare tips: Here's what you should eat to prevent sun damage

"Yes, it's true. Eating foods rich in the following ingredients will help to counteract the sun's radiation," tells Dr. Geetika. She further lists the following foods you should consume-

1. Citrus fruits

These fruits are rich in vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant that helps ward off UV rays and pollution. Vitamin C loaded foods can also help you boost immunity and support iron absorption from the diet consumed. Some of the citrus fruits you can add to your diet are lemons, oranges, grapefruit, kinnow and much more.

2. Green leafy vegetables

Experts and nutritionists often advise adding enough leafy greens to your daily diet. "These are rich in beta carotene, which is converted into vitamin A by the body and is a natural sun protectant," mentions the dermatologist.

3. Green tea

It is a popular drink that can offer multiple benefits to your body. Though it is commonly linked with weight loss but drinking green tea is a boon for your skin too. Being a rich source of polyphenol antioxidants green tea is known to help stop the negative effects of sun damage.

4. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are added to almost every Indian recipe. "These are high in lycopene, which absorbs both UVA and UVB radiation." Tomato can reduce the risk of sunburn and soothe skin inflammation.

5. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are a powerhouse of nutrition. Just a handful of nuts and seeds are power-packed with a variety of nutrients. These are also loaded with plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, which are anti-inflammatory and help skin to recover from the sun.

Other tips to protect your skin from sun damage:

1. When you are outdoors always wear a hat. This will protect your face from direct sun rays and prevent the areas that are most prone to ageing.

2. Wear a liquid SPF 50+ in the morning and reapply if required throughout the day. You can also use a powdered version, especially on humid days. A powdered version is a comfortable option for your skin.

3. Eat your SPF! This is one of the best ways to protect skin. Make sure that you include the above-mentioned foods and drinks in your diet for sun protection from the inside out.

(Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta is a Delhi-based Dermatologist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.