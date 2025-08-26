Yasmin Karachiwala Reveals Her Secret To Stronger Abs With 5 Pilates Moves

Pilates is having a big moment right now. Once seen as a niche workout, it has become the go-to fitness trend for building strength, flexibility and that toned core everyone craves. What makes it so popular? The movements look simple, but they hit deep muscles and deliver real results. From celebrities to fitness enthusiasts, everyone is rolling out their mats for a Pilates session.

Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently dropped an Instagram post that had her followers buzzing. She revealed a series of five Pilates exercises for killer abs. Each one is a classic, and together, they form a powerful core routine. Here is the breakdown:

1. Single Leg Stretch

This move targets your lower abs while keeping the core engaged throughout. One leg pulls in while the other stretches out, creating a controlled burn that builds strength and stability.

2. Double Leg Stretch

Both legs extend out at once, making it more intense than the single version. It challenges balance, coordination and endurance, while toning the entire midsection.

3. Single Straight Leg Stretch

A great combo of strength and flexibility. One leg lifts straight while the other hovers low, forcing the abs to stay tight and controlled. It also stretches out the hamstrings.

4. Double Straight Leg Stretch

Both legs move together, lowering and lifting in sync. It is a tough one, but it strengthens the lower abs like nothing else and really tests your control.

5. Crisscross

This is Pilates version of the bicycle crunch. With twisting motions, it hits the obliques and helps carve out definition on the sides of your waist.

Take a look at Yasmin Karachiwala's post here:

The best part? No equipment needed. All you need is a mat and a few minutes. These exercises can be done at home, in a hotel room, or even in your backyard.