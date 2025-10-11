"Had An Incredible Meeting With PM Modi": US Envoy Sergio Gor To NDTV

US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor today said he held a "great series of meetings" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and is optimistic about the days ahead, amid continuing strains in India-US ties over US President Donald Trump's imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports.

"I had an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We discussed trade, critical minerals and defence," the US envoy said in his first comment after the senate confirmed his appointment as the next ambassador to India.

Gor, accompanied by US Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas, is on a six-day visit to Delhi.

In a post on X, PM Modi welcomed the new US envoy to India. Both held a large framed photo in which PM Modi and Trump were seen in a joint address.

"Glad to receive Mr Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I'm confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said.

Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I'm confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.@SergioGor pic.twitter.com/WSzsPxrJXv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2025

Before the meeting with PM Modi today, Gor held discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Gor, 38, is the youngest US Ambassador to India, and is considered one of the closest aides of Trump. He was earlier the Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, entrusted with vetting more than 4,000 posts in the new Trump administration. Gor would also serve as a special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs.

India and US ties have come under strain in recent times after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

India called the US move "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

Despite these issues, Sergio said Trump considers PM Modi "a great and personal friend".

Recent phone conversations between PM Modi and Trump, however, have raised expectations of a positive outcome from the negotiations for a trade deal.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said both nations are in continuous dialogue on the proposed bilateral trade agreement.

"We are in constant dialogue with the US (on the trade pact), and talks are on at various levels. We will give more information on this soon on how we are thinking to take it forward," Goyal told reporters in Doha on Tuesday, adding "there is every possibility" of sticking to the November deadline to finalise the deal.

He said India's position is to protect the interests of farmers and the dairy sector. In trade pacts with the UK, the EFTA bloc and Australia, India has protected the interests of farmers and the dairy industry, besides religious sensitivities, he said.