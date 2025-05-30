Watch: Former Indian Cricketer Ajit Agarkar Talks About How Pilates Has Changed His Life

Pilates is a modern workout method created by Joseph Pilates in the early 1900s, originally to help dancers bounce back from injuries. It is great for building muscle tone, strength, and flexibility. Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar recently opened up about how Pilates transformed his life, boosting his health and athletic skills. Now, after retiring from cricket, staying fit has become a top priority for him.

Ajit Agarkar, who is also the BCCI Chairperson, visited celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala's Pilates studio to share how this workout changed the game for him. Having spent years playing cricket, Ajit Agarkar found Pilates in the later part of his career and credits it for greatly improving his overall fitness and wellbeing.

According to Ajit Agarkar, Pilates has given him a "new lease," reflecting a renewed passion for exercise. “I've played the majority of my life, Pilates certainly has given me a new lease,” he said in a recent Instagram video.

Despite the severity of the sessions, he has returned to Pilates and finds the practice enjoyable.

Pilates places a strong emphasis on the core, which is important for athletes. It helps with overall body fitness by enhancing strength, flexibility, and coordination, along with core exercises.

The former Indian cricketer said that the Pilates classes are hard and often leave him feeling "half dead" by the end. Despite the difficulties, he believes the effort is worthwhile, suggesting that the benefits exceed the downsides.

Ajit Agarkar enthusiastically recommends Pilates to anyone who has not tried it, pointing out how it has greatly improved both his general health and his athletic abilities.

“Anyone who's not tried it yet, I'd certainly advocate it because it has helped me a lot throughout my cricketing career and even after,” Ajit Agarkar said in the video.

Ajit Agarkar started playing golf after he quit playing cricket, and he said Pilates has helped him play better on the course. He characterises his most recent sessions as pleasurable, emphasising that new elements are added daily to make the workouts engaging and entertaining.

Ajit Agarkar's enthusiastic endorsement encourages everyone to discover the advantages of Pilates, irrespective of their level of athletic experience.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.