World Health Day 2023: Know Theme, Significance, Action Plan And More

World Health Day is observed on April 7 every year. This day is celebrated annually to draw attention to a particular health topic that affects people all over the world. World Health Day marks the birthday of the World Health Organisation. WHO was founded in 1948 and on World Health Day 2023, WHO will observe its 75th anniversary.

World Health Day 2023: Theme and Significance

The theme for the World Health Day 2023 is "Health For All." With this theme, WHO creates an opportunity to look back at public health successes that have helped improve the quality of life over the last seven decades. The theme also wants to create an opportunity to take necessary actions which can help tackle health challenges today and tomorrow.

The World Health Organisation has also shared some ideas to mark this day. Let's take a look at these:

WHO motivates you to organize a World Health Day event for your community

"Work with health champions and influencers to mobilize your community to demand your right to access quality health service without falling into financial hardship," WHO mentioned.

One can also collaborate with artists, musicians, influencers, social workers, celebrities and other influencing personalities to spread the message behind "Health For All."

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes can also organize activities that educate students about healthy practices one should follow on a daily basis.

You can also create a social media plan and use the official hashtags which are #HealthForAll and #WHO75.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.